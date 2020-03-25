Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Mister Rogers’ Songs to Be Archived in Library of Congress

Dr. Dre and Mister Rogers to be archived in the Library of Congress

Every year, the Library of Congress selects 25 “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” pieces of recorded music to archive into its collection.

Among this year’s selections are Dr. Dre’s 1992 opus The Chronic; Whitney Houston’s classic ballad “I Will Always Love You”; Tina Turner’s 1984 smash LP Private Dancer; and Cheap Trick’s 1978 live album Cheap Trick at Budokan.



Additionally, the Library of Congress will be preserving Fred Rogers’ 1973 compilation Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”; Glen Campbell’s 1968 song “Wichita Lineman”; Village People’s classic anthem “Y.M.C.A.”; and the original Broadway cast recording to Fiddler on the Roof.

Find the full list of newly archived works below, and take a look at the Library of Congress’ full registry here. Last year’s selections included JAY-Z’s The Blueprint; Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”; and Earth Wind & Fire’s “September”.

2019 National Recording Registry:

— Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra – “Whispering” (1920)

— Raoul Romito – “Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti”; Compagnia Columbia – “Sacco e Vanzetti” (1927)

— Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida – “La Chicharronera” (1936)

— Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (1939)

— Memphis Minnie – “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (1941)

— The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (1951)

— Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata – Puccini’s “Tosca” (1953)

— Allan Sherman – “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (1963)

— WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination (1963)

— “Fiddler on the Roof” (Original Broadway cast) (1964)

— Eddy Arnold – “Make the World Go Away” (1965)

— Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)

— Glen Campbell – “Wichita Lineman” (1968)

— Dusty Springfield – Dusty in Memphis (1969)

— Fred Rogers – Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” (1973)

— Cheap Trick – Cheap Trick at Budokan (1978)

— Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds – Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (1978)

— Village People – “Y.M.C.A.” (1978)

— Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor – Hildegard von Bingen: A Feather on the Breath of God (1982)

— Tina Turner – Private Dancer (1984)

— Selena – Ven Conmigo (1990)

— Dr. Dre – The Chronic (1992)

— Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You” (1992)

— Maria Schneider Orchestra – Concert in the Garden (2004)

— Colin Currie – Percussion Concerto (2008)