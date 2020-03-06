Lil Uzi Vert Premieres New Album Eternal Atake: Stream

Surprise: Lil Uzi Vert has just unveiled his long-awaited new album, Eternal Atake. Take a listen below via Spotify.
Eternal Take serves as the follow-up to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2017 album, Luv Is Rage 2. The new full-length spans 16 tracks. Syd provides the lone guest feature on a cut called “Urgency”
“That Way”, which interpolates Backstreet Boys, and the Nardwuar-featuring “Futsal Shuffle 2020” appear as bonus tracks.
Eternal Take arrives ahead of Lil Uzi Vert’s appearance at Coachella next month. He’s also set to perform at festivals including Rolling Loud in Miami and JMBYLA in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. You can get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Eternal Atake Artwork:
Eternal Atake Tracklist:
01. Baby Pluto
02. Lo Mein
03. Silly Watch
04. Pop
05. You Better Move
06. Homecoming
07. I’m Sorry
08. Celebration Station
09. Bigger Than Me
10. Chrome Hearts Tags
11. Bust Me
12. Prices
13. Urgency (feat. Syd)
14. Venetia
15. Secure The Bag
16. P2 (The End)
17. Futsal Shuffle 2020
18. That Way