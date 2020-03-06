Lil Uzi Vert Premieres New Album Eternal Atake: Stream

Lil Uzi Vert at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

Surprise: Lil Uzi Vert has just unveiled his long-awaited new album, Eternal Atake. Take a listen below via Spotify.

Eternal Take serves as the follow-up to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2017 album, Luv Is Rage 2. The new full-length spans 16 tracks. Syd provides the lone guest feature on a cut called “Urgency”



“That Way”, which interpolates Backstreet Boys, and the Nardwuar-featuring “Futsal Shuffle 2020” appear as bonus tracks.

Eternal Take arrives ahead of Lil Uzi Vert’s appearance at Coachella next month. He’s also set to perform at festivals including Rolling Loud in Miami and JMBYLA in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. You can get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Eternal Atake Artwork:

Eternal Atake Tracklist:

01. Baby Pluto

02. Lo Mein

03. Silly Watch

04. Pop

05. You Better Move

06. Homecoming

07. I’m Sorry

08. Celebration Station

09. Bigger Than Me

10. Chrome Hearts Tags

11. Bust Me

12. Prices

13. Urgency (feat. Syd)

14. Venetia

15. Secure The Bag

16. P2 (The End)

17. Futsal Shuffle 2020

18. That Way