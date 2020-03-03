Liz Phair Details New Album Soberish, Announces US Tour

Liz Phair, photo by Elizabeth Weinberg

Liz Phair has formally announced her first album in 10 years. It’s titled Soberish and tentatively due out on shelves this summer. The veteran alt-rocker has also lined up a US tour of the same name, slated to launch just before Phair hits the road with Alanis Morissette.

Phair first teased the new album in October by sharing lead single “Good Side”, which saw her reunite with her Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood. According to Phair, the track eventually “set the production tone” for the entirety of her Funstyle follow-up.



As for what fans can expect from the rest of Soberish? Speaking on Kyle Meredith With… recently, Phair described the upcoming effort as a “stranger, much more experimental, deeper and twistier journey.”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

“Twistier” is an appropriate word given the steps Phair took to finally complete this new full-length. Phair had actually been working on material with alleged abuser Ryan Adams as far back as 2017, but a negative experience led to the end of their collaborations and the total scrapping of their recordings. “He was unreliable, and I wasn’t willing to go along with his process,” she previously recounted to Vulture.

Phair’s corresponding “Soberish Tour” takes place in May, ahead of her opening stint on Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour. Tickets on go sale this Friday, March 6th at noon local time on Ticketmaster.

Check out Phair’s full tour schedule below, and tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Liz Phair 2020 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

05/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

05/04 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/08 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

05/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/16 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

05/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

06/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

06/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

06/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre ^

06/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

06/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

06/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

06/27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre ^

06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

07/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

07/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

07/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center ^

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^

07/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

09/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/28– London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

10/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Expo Hall ^

10/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

10/15 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^

10/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

10/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

^ = w/ Alanis Morissette