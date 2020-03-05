Local Natives Perform “Dark Days” with Amelia Meath, “When Am I Gonna Lose You” on Kimmel: Watch

Local Natives and Amelia Meath on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Local Natives are smack dab between the release of their latest album, Violet Street, and their upcoming summer tour with Foals. To keep their momentum going in the interim, the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night for a two-song performance that featured a guest appearance from Sylvan Esso singer Amelia Meath.

Meath joined in for the Sunlit Youth cut “Dark Days”, filling in for The Cardigans’ Nina Persson, who sings on the album version. The Local Natives boys then took the stage themselves for “When Am I Gonna Lose You”, one of 2019’s best tracks. It may have taken the indie group 25 tries to get to the final version of that hit single, but their vigorous performance on Kimmel further proved their efforts were worth it.



Check out replays of both performances below.

Local Natives will link up for Foals for their co-headlining tour in May. Also on their docket are stops at The National’s Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati, California’s BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, and this weekend’s M3F in Arizona. Get tickets to all their concerts here.