Lollapalooza, photo by Heather Kaplan

Lollapalooza’s organizers have announced they will delay revealing this year’s lineup because the coronavirus outbreak has left the festival’s 2020 fate uncertain.

As of now, the annual event is still scheduled to take place July 30th through August 2nd at Chicago’s Grant Park. Fans usually expect the Lolla lineup to drop around this time in late March. However, the festival’s organizers have decided to hold off on sharing the bill as they wait to see how the COVID-19 crisis evolves.



“For now, we are at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago,” the festival said in a tweeted statement. “While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park.”

Although there’s a glimmer of hope in that last sentence, fans should still brace themselves for at least a postponement. Lollapalooza has already delayed its South American events in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile until the fall, while Coachella, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, Treefort, and Ultra Music Festival have also been pushed back to later in the year. Meanwhile, festivals like Glastonbury, SXSW, Big Ears, and Firefly have been called off altogether.

Lollapalooza’s full statement is below, and you can keep tabs on our updating list of tours, music festivals, album releases, and other productions impacted by coronavirus here.

While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park. (2/3) — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 24, 2020