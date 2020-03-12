Lollapalooza Postpones South American Festivals Due to Coronavirus

Due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus, Lollapalooza’s offshoot festivals in Chile and Argentina are on hold, while the status of its event in Brasil remains up in the air.

Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina were set to take place concurrently during the weekend of March 27th-29th. Their lineups boasted Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Gwen Stefani, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, and James Blake, among others.



As of this posting, over 60 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Argentina and Chile combined. On Thursday, Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced that all large-scale gatherings would be canceled or suspended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and warned that “whoever breaks the quarantine will be denounced for committing a crime against public health.”

Both Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina will be rescheduled, though new dates are still forthcoming.

For now, Lollapalooza Brasil remains a go for April 3rd – 5th at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. However, given that Brasil has reported 77 positive tests for the virus (including 25 just today), it’s very possible that it too could be postponed in the near future.

