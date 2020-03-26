Lovers & Friends Festival moved to August 2020

Lovers & Friends, the Goldenvoice-produced, 90’s R&B-themed music festival, has been moved to August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles festival had been scheduled to take place over two days — May 8th and 9th. Now, a condensed one-day version has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 8th at the Dignity Health Sports Park.



Fortunately, most of the original artists are still to perform at Lovers & Friends, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, TLC, Lil Jon, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhené Aiko, Nelly, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, T-Pain, Brandy, Summer Walker, Ginuwine, Fat Joe, Saweetie, Trick Daddy, Ma$e, Foxy Brown, and Twista, among others.

All ticket-holders “will be notified in the next few days with details about their order,” according to a statement from the festival.

If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.