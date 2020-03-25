M.I.A. Implies She’s an Anti-Vaxxer: “Don’t live in fear!”

M.I.A.

M.I.A. has always been admirable for her steadfast confidence and trailblazing, feministic music. Now, she may gain the admiration of a different group of people: anti-vaxxers. This morning, M.I.A. fired off a series of tweets about coronavirus vaccines that sound a lot like her suggesting people shouldn’t get vaccinated, reports Exclaim.

The British rapper initially revealed her stance in a standalone tweet, saying, “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death – YALA.” Unsurprisingly, several fans responded seeking clarification.



When one follower asked why M.I.A. wouldn’t choose to use the vaccine that could prevent or treat COVID-19, the artist wrote in a since deleted tweet, “Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we’re in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on … the best is prevention.”

At this point, it looked a lot like M.I.A. was suggesting she’s an against vaccines in general, so one Twitter user explicitly called her an anti-vaxxer. M.I.A. quote-tweeted them without denying it. “Yeah in America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission,” she said. “It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins [sic].”

M.I.A. didn’t stop there. In a few more tweets, she argued that adults can survive with the shots they’ve accumulated over the years:

“Have a healthy life. Don’t life in fear! As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an ‘adult’ wishing you all good health… Don’t panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you’ve already had is enough to see you through.”

Though the replies would suggest she’s alienating some fans with these opinions, she’s clearly not concerned with any fallout. “Cancelling is irrelevant!” she concluded. In hindsight, maybe she was warning us years ago that this was coming: “Live fast/ Die young/ Bad girls do it well.”

Maybe M.I.A. should talk to someone in the music industry who has tested positive for COVID-19 already, like Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, record producer Andrew Watt, Universal Music head Lucian Grainge, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, and possibly even country legend John Prine and Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien. Chances are they would gladly take a vaccine to get rid of the horrible symptoms jeopardizing lives if they could.

The tweets are just the latest news in an eventful start to 2020 for M.I.A. Prior to this, she revoked her decision to quit music to release her first new song in four years, and she was honored with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Prince William himself, too.

