Mac DeMarco Announces Two New Demo Albums

Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores

Mac DeMarco fans will soon have not one, but two new albums to spin while in self-quarantine. The indie rocker has announced Here Comes the Cowboy Demos and Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos, both out June 19th through his own Mac’s Record Label imprint.

As their names suggest, both collections consist of leftover recordings from DeMarco’s original Here Comes the Cowboy studio sessions. Here Comes the Cowboy Demos specifically features “demo versions of the original tracks,” while the Other album collects “alternate and unreleased tracks.”



Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos was initially revealed as a Record Store Day exclusive. However, as previously noted, due to the coronavirus pandemic Record Store Day has been pushed back to June 20th.

In the time since the release of his Here Comes the Cowboy album last May, DeMarco has produced a song for The Voidz and directed a music video for Iggy Pop. He also covered a Christmas classic over the holidays. Our favorite Canadian jizz jazzer has a few tour dates scheduled for later this spring and you can grab concert tickets here.

Last year, DeMarco appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Here Comes the Cowboy and what it takes to run his own record label. Revisit that conversation ahead.

