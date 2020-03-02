Madness, photo via Facebook

In 1979, Madness conquered the British pop charts with their debut album, a tuneful fusion of ska and punk called One Step Beyond... To celebrate both the band and the album’s 40th anniversaries, Madness have announced a slew of new tour dates, including their first US shows in eight years. Check out the full itinerary below.

As BrooklynVegan points out, the new US stops surround the band’s recently announced headlining appearance at Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. In addition to that Las Vegas event, Madness will swing through Boston’s House of Blues, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and the Fox Theater in Oakland.



Update: Madness have added a May 24th concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles featuring special guests The English Beat and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Tickets to all of Madness’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Madness 2020 Tour Dates:

03/05 — Dubai, UAE @ The Irish Village

05/21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/22 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

05/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

05/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/30 – Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP

06/13 — Tetbury, UK @ Westonbirt Arboretum

06/19 — York, UK @ York Festival

06/20 — Suffolk, UK Brandon

06/26 – Murica, ES @ Plaza de Toros

06/27 – Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival

06/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes

07/03 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/05 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

07/08 – Henley-on-Thames, UK @ Henley Festival

08/02 – Sheffield, UK @ Trams Festival

08/20 – Penthalaz, CH @ Venoge Festival

08/23 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/20 – Minehead, UK @ House OF Fun Weekender

^ = w/ The English Beat and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones