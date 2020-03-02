In 1979, Madness conquered the British pop charts with their debut album, a tuneful fusion of ska and punk called One Step Beyond... To celebrate both the band and the album’s 40th anniversaries, Madness have announced a slew of new tour dates, including their first US shows in eight years. Check out the full itinerary below.
As BrooklynVegan points out, the new US stops surround the band’s recently announced headlining appearance at Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. In addition to that Las Vegas event, Madness will swing through Boston’s House of Blues, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and the Fox Theater in Oakland.
Update: Madness have added a May 24th concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles featuring special guests The English Beat and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.
Tickets to all of Madness’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.
Madness 2020 Tour Dates:
03/05 — Dubai, UAE @ The Irish Village
05/21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/22 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
05/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival
05/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/30 – Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP
06/13 — Tetbury, UK @ Westonbirt Arboretum
06/19 — York, UK @ York Festival
06/20 — Suffolk, UK Brandon
06/26 – Murica, ES @ Plaza de Toros
06/27 – Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival
06/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes
07/03 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/05 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
07/08 – Henley-on-Thames, UK @ Henley Festival
08/02 – Sheffield, UK @ Trams Festival
08/20 – Penthalaz, CH @ Venoge Festival
08/23 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/20 – Minehead, UK @ House OF Fun Weekender
^ = w/ The English Beat and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones