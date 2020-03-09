Madonna Cancels Madame X Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Concerns

Madonna, photo by Philip Cosores

Madonna is the latest artist to pull the plug on upcoming tour dates due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the pop singer’s website, fans were notified that upcoming performances scheduled in Paris have been canceled. “Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to March 10th and March 11th are forced to be cancelled,” the statement read.



The post went on to state that all previously purchased tickets to said dates are “refundable at point of purchase.” The note concluded with the sentiment, “We regret the disappointment to fans.”

The cancelations mark the end of a tour already littered with delays and rescinded dates due to the pop star’s health issues, including just last week when Madonna had to cancel additional Paris shows scheduled for March 1st and 7th due to on-stage injuries. Even when the performances have happened in support of the pop star’s recently released LP, there’ve been problems, as fans filed a class action lawsuit against the singer for her late start times.

Madonna is one of many in the music industry to be impacted by the coronavirus epidemic. Justin Bieber has downgraded his tour venues to smaller arena spaces, while South by Southwest has been canceled altogether. It’s hard to say if the decisions are too overly cautious, especially when there are cases of the highly contagious virus popping up at large concerts.