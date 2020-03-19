Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla

The first person to die from coronavirus in Mexico attended a Ghost concert at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City earlier this month. The 41-year-old man had an underlying condition of diabetes but succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

According the BBC (via Billboard), it is feared he may have contracted or spread the virus at the March 3rd concert, as another 40-year-old concert-goer has also tested positive for COVID-19. Mexico News Daily reports that the man’s widow believes he “probably” contracted the virus at the concert.



The deceased man, who had been hospitalized since March 9th, did not travel out of the country. At the time of the Ghost concert, there were five recorded positive cases of coronavirus in Mexico. According to other concert-goers, there was no screening of fans for symptoms upon entrance into the venue.

The show, which was attended by thousands of fans, was the Swedish metal band’s only scheduled concert of 2020, as it wrapped up a tour cycle in support of 2018’s Prequelle album. It was at that gig that Ghost introduced a “new’ frontman, Papa Emeritus IV.

Guns N’ Roses recently came under fire for headlining the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City on March 14th. Organizers defended the decision to not cancel the festival, explaining that “authorities are telling us that we are in Phase 1 [of the coronavirus epidemic]” and that “suspending mass events is not necessary.”

As of this posting, nearly 250,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, with more than 10,000 deceased. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, with dozens of tours and festivals canceled or postponed. Keep up with the latest events that have been affected with this updated list.