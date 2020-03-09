Man Man Announce Spring Tour Dates

Man Man, photo by Dan Monick

Art-rock favorites Man Man are set to return this spring with their latest album, Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between. With the LP (their first on Sub Pop) due out May 1st, the band has today unveiled new spring tour dates to support the release.

The 18-stop trek launches April 25th in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there, the Honus Honus-led project will hit up St. Louis, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Durham, Baton Rouge, Houston, Dallas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and San Diego. The tour wraps up on May 22nd with a gig at Los Angeles’ Roxy.



Tickets for the shows are already on sale, and you can find them here. More dates are expected to be announced soon.

Below the dates, revisit Man Man’s Dream Hunting single “Cloud Nein”.

Man Man 2020 Concert Tour Dates:

04/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

04/28 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact Brewery

05/01 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

05/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

05/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

05/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/06 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

05/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/10 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club

05/12 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/15 – Norman, OK @ Opolis

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy