Man Man Announce Spring Tour Dates

Art-rock favorites Man Man are set to return this spring with their latest album, Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between. With the LP (their first on Sub Pop) due out May 1st, the band has today unveiled new spring tour dates to support the release.
The 18-stop trek launches April 25th in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there, the Honus Honus-led project will hit up St. Louis, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Durham, Baton Rouge, Houston, Dallas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and San Diego. The tour wraps up on May 22nd with a gig at Los Angeles’ Roxy.
Tickets for the shows are already on sale, and you can find them here. More dates are expected to be announced soon.
Below the dates, revisit Man Man’s Dream Hunting single “Cloud Nein”.
Man Man 2020 Concert Tour Dates:
04/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
04/28 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact Brewery
05/01 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
05/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
05/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
05/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/06 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
05/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
05/10 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club
05/12 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/15 – Norman, OK @ Opolis
05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy