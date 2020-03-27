Margo Price, photo by Ben Kaye

Like so many musicians this month, Margo Price is postponing the release of her new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, citing “circumstances [that] are beyond our control.” But she’s not completely leaving her fans high and dry, as the country singer has shared cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me.”

On Instagram, Price wrote a long note to fans explaining the delay of the new album, which was supposed to arrive May 8th. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame — in addition to not being able to tour to support the album, Price explains that “even the record plants have halted production of vinyl.” She estimates that That’s How Rumors Get Started will be out Summer 2020.



As for the cover consolation prize, it’s an acoustic rendition of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me” featuring her husband and fellow musician Jeremy Ivey. Ivey previously contributed to Price’s special Tiny Desk (Home) Concert on Thursday.

Although the summer months might seem far away, in her statement, Price promised to “release some singles and be making lots of music for y’all anyway that I possibly can “until the full LP drops. While you wait, check out her cover of “Nobody Told Me” and full Instagram post below. Grab tickets to her upcoming tour here.

Price is one of dozens of musicians who are being forced to postpone upcoming albums and tours, including Lady Gaga and Jarvis Cocker. That list is only expected to grow as the pandemic shows no sign of abating. To find out how you can help support artists during this time, head here.