Margo Price Announces New Album That’s How Rumors Get Started, Shares “Twinkle Twinkle”: Stream

Margo Price, photo by Bobbi Rich

Margo Price has announced her new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started. Due out May 8th via Loma Vista Recordings, the 10-track effort was first previewed with the early track “Stone Me”. Today, the country rocker has unveiled the new single “Twinkle Twinkle”, a song she teased earlier this week via a call-in hotline.

Marking Price’s debut on Loma Vista, That’s How Rumors Get Started follows 2017’s Third Man Records-released All American Made. The new LP was produced by Sturgill Simpson, with Price and David Ferguson credited as co-producers. Simpson also contributed backing vocals to album cut “Letting Me Down”, while the Nashville Friends Gospel Choir sings on “What Happened to Our Love?” and “Hey Child”. Recording took place over several days at Los Angeles’ EastWest Studios (where Beach Boys canned Pet Sounds and Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5”) with a Simpson-assembled backing band featuring guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D’Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).



Sessions occurred while Price was pregnant with her daughter, Ramona. “They’re both a creation process,” she said of having a child and writing a record. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

That clarity apparently allowed her to re-examine the trying nature of her own success, as that’s the central theme of “Twinkle Twinkle”. A bluesy stomper with a ’70s shimmer (hi there, Tench), the song finds Price singing, “If it don’t break you, it might just make you rich/ You might not get there, and on the way it’s a bitch.” Listen in via the music video collage directed by Matthew Siskin below.

Price will support That’s How Rumors Get Started on the tour dates with The Head and the Heart and Chris Stapleton this spring and summer. Her full schedule is underneath the album artwork and tracklist ahead, and you can get tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.

That’s How Rumors Get Started Artwork:

That’s How Rumors Get Started Tracklist:

01. That’s How Rumors Get Started

02. Letting Me Down

03. Twinkle Twinkle

04. Stone Me

05. Hey Child

06. Heartless Mind

07. What Happened To Our Love?

08. Gone To Stay

09. Prisoner Of The Highway

10. I’d Die For You

Margo Price 2020 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Dripping Springs, TX @ Campfire Gathering

03/19 – Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX @ Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

05/17 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *

05/18 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

05/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater *

05/21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater *

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

05/24 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum *

05/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

05/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark MainStage Theatre *

05/28 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap *

05/30 – Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

05/31 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

06/07 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Music Festival

06/11 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena ^

06/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

06/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

06/16 – Bend, OR @ Oregon Spirit Distillers

06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center ^

06/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre ^

06/20 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater ^

07/24-26 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

11/16-20 – Punta Caña, DR @ All The Best Fest

* = w/ The Head and The Heart

^ = w/ Chris Stapleton