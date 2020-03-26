Electra and Dave Mustaine

Like many of us, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is isolating himself due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he’s using the downtime to rock out with his daughter.

The Megadeth frontman just shared a video that shows him covering The Beatles classic “Come Together” with his daughter, Electra. Dave plays an electric guitar and dons a face mask, while Electra sings the vocals, wearing sanitary rubber gloves.



In an Instagram post, Electra writes, “Come together! Right now… QUARANTINE! Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaines stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, & stay healthy.”

While the pair are encouraging social distancing, the performance was actually part of the #MyMusicMoment campaign for Alzheimer’s awareness. More information can be found at the Alzheimer’s Association website.

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Dave and Electra rock out together. The two performed a version of Megadeth’s “A Tout Le Monde” during a Megadeth performance in Paris earlier this year.

Megadeth are currently scheduled to embark on an extensive North American tour with Lamb of God in June. As of now the tour is still on, with tickets are available here.

Dave Mustaine is taking extra precautions during the pandemic after battling throat cancer last year. After numerous treatments, he was declared cancer-free and cleared to tour again, as Megadeth recently completed a European tour. While off the road, the legendary thrash-metal band is working on its follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Watch Dave and Electra Mustaine cover The Beatles via the Instagram video below.