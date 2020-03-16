Metal guitarist Plays Slayer’s “Raining Blood” From Balcony While Under Lockdown in Italy: Watch

Enrico Monti plays "Raining Blood" from his balcony, via Facebook

Italy has been one of the most hard-hit nations when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, with the country under full lockdown. As a result, Italians are starting to get creative in the ways they deal with the crisis, including one metal guitarist who shredded Slayer’s “Raining Blood” from his balcony.

Last week, residents of Siena, Italy, broke out into a group rendition of the song “E Mentre Siena Dorme (And While Siena Sleeps)” from their windows, creating a beautiful moment for the embattled country.



Following suit, guitarist Enrico Monti, of the Italian death metal band Skulld, took to his balcony in his town of Bertinoro to play one of metal’s most iconic riffs, Slayer’s “Raining Blood”. In the Facebook clip, which was filmed by a roommate or friend of Monti’s, the only neighbor to be seen is a woman across the street, looking on with arms folded. Watch below.

Italy has been devastated by the coronavirus epidemic, with the highest death rate of any country. As of this posting, the European country has roughly 25,000 cases and 1,800 deaths thus far.

Cristina Scabbia of the Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil has urged fellow Italians and everyone else to take the pandemic seriously, stating the following on Instagram:

“We are all facing a very strange, never happened before, moment. This virus is NOT like a common flu and spreads FAST. It is crucial now to protect ourselves in order to protect the lives of the loved ones and the weakest ones and to help our health system that is collapsing because there will not be space for everyone soon in health cares.”

See Enrico Monti performing “Raining Blood” from his balcony, as well as Cristina Scabbia’s Instagram post, below.