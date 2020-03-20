MGMT Share New Ambient Track “As You Move Through the World”: Stream

Earlier in the month, MGMT’s Andrew VanWynGarden teased a thumping dance song about COVID-19 called “Oh No Corona”. But that was weeks ago, before the social distancing and shelter at home orders made the situation a lot less amusing. So while the band seems to have thankfully shelved that demo, MGMT are today sharing a different new track, “As You Move Through the World”.
Spanning seven and a half minutes, the ambient cut serves as the B-side to the duo’s upcoming 12-inch featuring the previously released “In the Afternoon”. With the vinyl expected to ship by the end of the month, MGMT chose to drop “As You Move Through the World” early because, as they said, “Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.”
In addition to unveiling the B-side, MGMT have made the limited edition 12-inch available for pre-order again, in addition to T-shirts designed for both tracks. Take a listen to “As You Move Through the World” below.
While MGMT’s March concerts with Tame Impala and Clairo have been called off along with most live music, they still have some May dates on the docket. Get tickets here.
