Miami’s Ultra Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Ultra Music Festival, photo via festival

The 2020 installment of Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

City officials, including Mayor Francis Suarez, encouraged organizers to postpone the event during a meeting on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald.



The annual electronic music festival was supposed to take place at Miami’s Bayfront Park between March 20th and 22nd, with an expected daily attendance of over 55,000 people. The scheduled lineup included Major Lazer, Flume, Zedd, Gesaffelstien, David Guetta, Afrojack, and DJ Snake, among others.

To date, the coronavirus has killed 3,200 people and infected 95,000 others across 84 countries. Beyond the tragic human toll, the epidemic has had major repercussions on the entertainment industry. Artists such as Green Day and BTS have canceled their Asian tours, the release date of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, was pushed back to November, and production on Mission Impossible 7 was halted in Italy.

For now, SXSW still plans to take place later this month in Austin.