R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Shares New Demo “No Time For Love Like Now”: Stream

Michael Stipe

Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe is seemingly spending his time in self-quarantine demoing new music. On Saturday night, Stipe shared a demo of a new track called “No Time For Love Like Now”, which he made in collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner. Check it out below.

In the accompanying YouTube description, Stipe writes, “First take! A new song with Aaron Dessner. This is the demo track. Echoing Love xxx Michael.”



“No Time For Love Like Now” marks the third solo offering we’ve heard from Stipe in recent months, following “Your Capricious Soul” and “Drive to the Ocean”. He’s supposedly sitting on another 18 solo tracks yet to be released.

In related news, R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” keeps climbing the charts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Stipe recently filmed a PSA in which he shared four rules on how to… prevent the end of the world as we know it.