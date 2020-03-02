Menu
Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Arrested for Domestic Violence

Mikaela allegedly got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend

on March 01, 2020, 8:58pm
Mikaela and Steven Spielberg, photo via Getty

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (via The Hollywood Reporter), Mikaela and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning home from a bar. Mikaela allegedly threw objects at her boyfriend after he made a “rude comment” towards her. The boyfriend sustained a “visible” injury to his hand and wrist.

Mikaela was booked and released on $1,000 bond. She is due back in court for a hearing scheduled for March 9th.

Last month, Mikaela Spielberg made headlines when she announced her intention to pursue a career in pornography. In an interview, Mikaela revealed she has already self-produced several videos and plans to become a licensed sex worker. Her parents, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, are said to be “concerned” and “embarrassed” by their daughter’s career choice, but remain supportive of her.

