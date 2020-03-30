Ministry Are Working on a New Album While “Quarantined in the Studio”

Ministry's Al Jourgensen, via Twitter

Ministry are currently working on a new album while “quarantined in the studio.” The legendary industrial act announced the news with a photo of frontman Al Jourgensen sitting in front of a soundboard while wearing a patriotic gas mask.

The band’s next LP will be the follow up to 2018’s politically charged AmeriKKKant, which was written around the time of Donald Trump’s election, and offers a scathing takedown of a number of Republican policies.



When we spoke with Jourgensen in the fall of 2018, he told us that he had planned to hit the studio at the beginning of 2019 to begin work on a new Ministry album, but admitted that it could take up to two years to come out. Ministry ended up with a fairly busy schedule in 2019, as they provided support on the very last leg of Slayer’s farewell tour in the fall.

“Until further notice…we’ll be quarantined in the studio making a new record,” wrote the band in the new tweet, along with a series of hashtags including, “#InTheStudio #Quarantine #StayTuned.”

Just last week, Ministry mourned the loss of the band’s onetime drummer Bill Rieflin, who passed away after a long battle with cancer. Rieflin was Ministry’s drummer during the late ’80s and early ’90s, playing on such classic albums as The Land of Rape and Honey, The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, and Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs.