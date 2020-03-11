Menu
Modern English to Play After the Snow on 40th Anniversary Tour

The 19-date outing kicks off in June

by
on March 11, 2020, 9:02am
0 comments
Modern English
Modern English

Veteran new wave/post-punk band Modern English will mark their 40th anniversary by touring the US this June and July.

For each of the tour’s 19 dates, Modern English will perform their 1982 album, After the Snow, in its entirety. In a statement, frontman Robbie Grey said, “Recording After the Snow with Hugh Jones as producer was an incredible experience. To say it changed our lives forever would be an understatement. The band wants to bring this experience to a live audience as we play the album in its entirety for the first time. We want to bring a creative and memorable atmosphere to a tour which will be very special for us.”

Tickets to the upcoming dates are available here.

Modern English 2020 Tour Dates:
06/12 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *
06/13 – Riverside, CA @ Concert Lounge *
06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *
06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
06/18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *
06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door *
06/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
06/23 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove ^
06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/26 – Evanston, IL @ Space ^
06/28 – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn ^
06/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse ^
07/01 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House ^
07/02 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall ^
07/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^
07/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall ^
07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl’s ^
07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum ^
07/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street ^

* = w/ ACTORS
^ = w/ Bootblacks

