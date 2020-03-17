Monster Magnet Announce Rescheduled Dates for “Celebration of Powertrip” Tour

Monster Magnet's David Wyndorf

Like most music acts, Monster Magnet are postponing their spring tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the hard rock band is among the first acts to already set a new itinerary for the trek.

The veteran rockers are not taking any chances, either, rescheduling the “Celebration of Powertrip” tour for 2021. The outing — which will see the band performing select songs from its 1998 album, Powertrip, alongside other tunes — was originally slated to kick off March 20th and run through mid-April.



The new dates kick off January 21st in Sayreville, New Jersey, and run through a February 19th show in Baltimore. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honored for the newly scheduled shows, while new tickets can be purchased here once they’re on sale.

“So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances, I’m sure everybody can relate,” frontman Dave Wyndorf said in a statement. “Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”

See the full updated itinerary, as well as some macabre coronavirus artwork from the band, below.

Monster Magnet’s Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021:

01/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

01/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

01/23 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

01/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

01/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

01/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

01/29 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

01/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/02 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

02/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

02/06 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

02/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

02/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

02/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

02/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

02/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage