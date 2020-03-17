Monster Magnet Announce Rescheduled Dates for “Celebration of Powertrip” Tour

Like most music acts, Monster Magnet are postponing their spring tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the hard rock band is among the first acts to already set a new itinerary for the trek.
The veteran rockers are not taking any chances, either, rescheduling the “Celebration of Powertrip” tour for 2021. The outing — which will see the band performing select songs from its 1998 album, Powertrip, alongside other tunes — was originally slated to kick off March 20th and run through mid-April.
The new dates kick off January 21st in Sayreville, New Jersey, and run through a February 19th show in Baltimore. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honored for the newly scheduled shows, while new tickets can be purchased here once they’re on sale.
“So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances, I’m sure everybody can relate,” frontman Dave Wyndorf said in a statement. “Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”
See the full updated itinerary, as well as some macabre coronavirus artwork from the band, below.
Monster Magnet’s Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021:
01/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
01/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
01/23 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
01/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
01/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
01/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
01/29 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
01/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/02 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
02/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar
02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw
02/06 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
02/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
02/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
02/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
02/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
02/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage