Montreux Jazz Festival Releases More Than 50 Full Sets from Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye: Watch

Nina Simone, Johnny Cash, and Marvin Gaye

Every March, Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival reveals its eclectic artist lineup. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, however, organizers have had to postpone the announcement. To tide fans over in the meantime, Montreux Jazz has unearthed from its archives over 50 (!) full sets from acts like Johnny Cash, James Brown, Nina Simone, Alanis Morissette, Marvin Gaye, and The Raconteurs.

“During this unprecedented time, fans will have the chance to experience iconic performances by some of their favourite artists from their living rooms,” reads a press statement via NME, “including rare concerts from ‘The Godfather of Soul’ James Brown, who played Montreux Jazz Festival in 1981 and the legendary Nina Simone in 1976. Fans will also be able to enjoy Johnny Cash’s 1994 Live at Montreux performance, as well as the ground-breaking hip hop group RUN DMC’s electrifying show in 2001.”



“We hope that a little music and soul will brighten up your day!” the organizers continue.

Other released festival sets include Ray Charles, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Phil Collins, as well as Wu-Tang Clan, Simply Red, Carlos Santana, and Deep Purple.

To access this treasure trove of concert videos, head to the Montreux Jazz’s official website. The festival, which is now in its 54th year, will communicate a new date for the 2020 lineup announcement soon.

