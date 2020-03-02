Mr. Bungle, via YouTube: Jim Powers

Mr. Bungle just wrapped up their brief U.S. reunion tour, and now they appear to be in the studio recording music.

Mike Patton and company teased an image on Twitter of a soundboard, insinuating they’re tracking material. On the masking tape above the faders is the name “Scott” — presumably Anthrax’s Scott Ian, who played guitar for the reunion shows.



It’s undetermined if Mr. Bungle are recording the follow-up to their last album, 1999’s California. The recent tour saw the band reviving their hardcore era, performing mostly cover songs and the 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny.

As Heavy Consequence can attest from catching one of the Brooklyn shows, it was a thrashy, rollicking version of Mr. Bungle compared to the experimental rock of their ’90s output.

Mr. Bungle are just one of Patton’s many active projects. The singer’s main act Faith No More will head on a co-headlining tour with Korn this summer. Tickets are available here.

UPDATE 3/2: Mr. Bungle have shared another image from the studio, this time showing drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits) with guitarist Trey Spruance. It appears that the same touring lineup who played the recent Mr. Bungle shows — Mike Patton, Scott Ian, Dave Lombardo, Trey Spruance, and bassist Trevor Dunn — are all contributing to the new music the band is recording. See the new tweet below.