My Chemical Romance Postpone Japanese Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

My Chemical Romance, photo by Pooneh Ghana

My Chemical Romance’s upcoming reunion tour is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The emo rock band has postponed a pair of concerts scheduled in Japan for later this month.

“The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice,” MCR wrote in a statement. “We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back. Somehow, word got out before we could do that.”



“Pease know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over.”

As of now, the rest of MCR’s reunion tour will take place as scheduled, beginning next week with shows in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for all of MCR’s upcoming dates, including their fall leg of North America, can be purchased here.

You can find a complete and updated list of all the concerts, festivals, and other cultural events impacted by coronavirus here.

My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka

03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/03 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

07/07 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

07/09 – Kiev, UA @ U Park Festival

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live

07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World