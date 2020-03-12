My Chemical Romance Postpone Japanese Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

My Chemical Romance’s upcoming reunion tour is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The emo rock band has postponed a pair of concerts scheduled in Japan for later this month.
“The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice,” MCR wrote in a statement. “We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back. Somehow, word got out before we could do that.”
“Pease know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over.”
As of now, the rest of MCR’s reunion tour will take place as scheduled, beginning next week with shows in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for all of MCR’s upcoming dates, including their fall leg of North America, can be purchased here.
You can find a complete and updated list of all the concerts, festivals, and other cultural events impacted by coronavirus here.
My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival
03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^
03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka
03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival
06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival
07/03 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks
07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
07/07 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
07/09 – Kiev, UA @ U Park Festival
07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live
07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World