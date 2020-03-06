My Chemical Romance Announce First-Ever Vinyl Release of Life on the Murder Scene

My Chemical Romance's Life on the Murder Scene

In the midst of their upcoming reunion tour, My Chemical Romance have announced the first-ever vinyl release of their 2006 live album Life on the Murder Scene.

Available exclusively for Record Store Day (April 18th), the album comes pressed on clear vinyl with red splatter. The release is limited to 11,500 copies worldwide.



Life on the Murder collects live performances surrounding the release of My Chemical Romance’s 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. The tracklist also collects demos of “I Never Told You What I Do for a Living” and “Bury Me In Black”, as well as “Desert Song”, which is exclusive to the release. Take a listen to it digitally below.

My Chemical Romance’s first tour in seven years kicks off later this month in Australia. Following a run of shows in the UK and Europe over the summer, the band will return to North America beginning in September. Check out the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^

03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka

03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/03 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

07/07 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

07/09 – Kiev, UA @ U Park Festival

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live

07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World