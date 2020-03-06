My Chemical Romance Announce First-Ever Vinyl Release of Life on the Murder Scene

In the midst of their upcoming reunion tour, My Chemical Romance have announced the first-ever vinyl release of their 2006 live album Life on the Murder Scene.
Available exclusively for Record Store Day (April 18th), the album comes pressed on clear vinyl with red splatter. The release is limited to 11,500 copies worldwide.
Life on the Murder collects live performances surrounding the release of My Chemical Romance’s 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. The tracklist also collects demos of “I Never Told You What I Do for a Living” and “Bury Me In Black”, as well as “Desert Song”, which is exclusive to the release. Take a listen to it digitally below.
My Chemical Romance’s first tour in seven years kicks off later this month in Australia. Following a run of shows in the UK and Europe over the summer, the band will return to North America beginning in September. Check out the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.
My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival
03/25 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields ^
03/28 – Osaka, JP @ Intex Osaka
03/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival
06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Stadium
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival
07/03 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks
07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
07/06 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
07/07 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
07/09 – Kiev, UA @ U Park Festival
07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live
07/13 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MD @ TD Garden
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World