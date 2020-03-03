Myrkur, photo by Shawn Brackbill

Danish songwriter Myrkur has shared the third single, “Gudernes Vilje”, from her upcoming album of traditional-style Scandinavian folk songs, Folkesange, out March 20th.

Like the two album’s previous singles “Leaves of Yggdrasil” and “Ella”, the new song — which translates to “the will of the gods” — sees Myrkur delving into the Norwegian folk music that underlies her prior black metal output.



“I wrote this song about being given the biggest gift in life and then having it taken away from you,” she said in a press release. “‘Alt går som Gudernes Vilje’ means, ‘Everything goes according to the will of the Gods.’ We are only human and some of the biggest most important things in this life, are completely out of our control.”

Like fellow Norwegian band Ulver’s pivot from black metal to traditional folk with 1996’s Kveldssanger, Myrkur’s Folkesange fully embraces the musical traditions of her native region and its acoustic instrumentation. “Gudernes Vilje”, for example, features piano, violin, mandola, cello, and frame drum — artfully assembled by producer and collaborator Christopher Juul of Heilung.

Pre-order Folkesange via Relapse, and stream “Gudernes Vilje” below.