NCT 127 Unveil New Album Neo Zone: Stream

NCT 127, photo via Twitter

NCT 127 have shared their new album, NCT #127 Neo Zone. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify. They’ve also unveiled a video for the single “Kick It”, which you can see below.

Today’s collection follows the K-pop outfit’s Regular-Irregular full-length from two years ago, as well as the We are Superhuman EP from 2019. It’s comprised of 13 tracks, including the early teaser “Dreams Come True”.



Neo Zone also notably features the return of band member Jungwoo, who went on hiatus last year due to health concerns. He joins NCT 127’s nine members, Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Johnny, and Doyoung.

In her glowing review, Consequence of Sound writer Alexis Hodoyan-Gastelum said that the new LP finds NCT 127 showcasing “that they’re no longer rookies, but well-seasoned performers who have found, and defined, their sonic identity.”

Catch the K-pop stars on their North American arena tour by purchasing concert tickets here.

Neo Zone Artwork:

Neo Zone Tracklist:

01. Elevator (127F)

02. Kick It

03. Boom

04. Pandora’s Box

05. Day Dream

06. Interlude: Neo Zone

07. MAD DOG

08. Sit Down!

09. Love Me Now

10. Love Song

11. White Night

12. Not Alone

13. Dreams Come True