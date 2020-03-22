Neil Diamond Reworks “Sweet Caroline” to Promote Hand-Washing: Watch

Neil Diamond sings a reworked version of "Sweet Caroline"

Neil Diamond has emerged from retirement to unveil a new take on his seminal cut “Sweet Caroline”. Specifically, Diamond has reworked the song’s lyrics to encourage hand-washing and social-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hands / Washing hands/ Reaching out / Don’t touch me / I won’t touch you,” Diamond sings prior to the song’s iconic chorus.



In introducing the reworked song, Diamond says, “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love ya, and I think maybe if we sing together, we’ll feel just a little bit better.”

Watch the full video, which also features a cameo from Diamond’s dog Shamrock, below.

In 2018, Diamond announced his retirement from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.