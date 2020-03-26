Neil Young Plays Deep Cuts in Latest Fireside Session Livestream: Watch

Neil Young's Fireside Session

Nothing can stop Neil Young from playing music; not even coronavirus. Last week, he performed his first Fireside Session, a six-song acoustic livestream from his home in Telluride, Colorado. Young is back at it again today, this time with a Fireside Session featuring some unexpected deep cuts (!) and gorgeous footage of the snow.

As was the case the first time around, today’s Fireside Session is filmed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah. The set sees Young wandering around their comfy-looking home and propping himself up outside in the middle of some serious snow — because, hey, why not change up the scenery for those who can’t have a fireplace or a backyard.



The second Fireside Session kicks off outside with a cover of Ian & Sylvia’s “Four Strong Winds”, which fans will recognize from his 1978 album Comes a Time. Once back indoors, Young plays “Birds” from After the Gold Rush — which will get a special deluxe reissue and film later this year — as well as “Homefires”, a studio outtake from 1974.

No doubt, the highlight of the livestream arrives when he breaks out solo acoustic versions of Harvest’s “Words” and Ragged Glory’s “Love And Only Love” for the first time ever. Before that, Young shows viewers how to make a homemade harmonica holder before launching into fan favorite “On the Beach”, which he hasn’t played solo since 2003.

The whole performance feels pretty special. Even though it’s a livestream where viewers are separated from Young by a digital screen, this second Fireside Session has the air of an intimate venue or a special conversation with a friend. In fact, the only time he breaks the mood is for a brief sponsor break… from “water and soap”. Apart from that, the video clocks in around 28 minutes.

Watch Young’s second “Fireside Session” in full for free at the Neil Young Archives, and check out the full setlist below.

Last week, Young performed “Heart of Gold” as part of a digital Bernie Sanders rally. He’s one of many artists bringing the concert experience into fan’s homes by way of special livestreams. Ben Gibbard has been performing nightly on Youtube, Margo Price played NPR’s new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and everyone from Ben Folds to Big Freedia are planning to cast livestream concerts of their own, too. For an updated list of quarantine livestreams, click here.

Fireside Session Setlist:

Four Strong Winds

Birds

On the Beach

Homefires

Words

Love and Only Love