Netflix Halts Production on Stranger Things 4 Due to Coronavirus

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Production on Stranger Things 4 has been halted, as Netflix suspends all filming in the US and Canada. The news came hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As Deadline reports, the shutdown goes into effect on March 16th and applies to all Netflix scripted TV series and films. The streaming giant is beginning with a two-week stoppage, which gives them time to monitor the spread of COVID-19 across North America. In addition to Stranger Things, Sarah Shahai’s Sex/Life and Ryan Murphy’s film The Prom have also gone dark, while Grace & Frankie had already packed it up.



As for those productions currently filming in other countries around the world, such as breakout hit The Witcher, Netflix will be making those decisions on a case-by-case basis. For a complete list of coronavirus postponements and cancellations, head here.

Just a few weeks ago Netflix shared a new trailer for Stranger Things 4, and it confirmed the return of a certain spoiler-y somebody. Stranger Things 3 was among the most-viewed Netflix titles of 2019.