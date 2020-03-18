Netflix Is a Joke Fest Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Sarah Silverman (photo by Philip Cosores), Dave Chappelle (photo by Mathieu Bitton/Netflix), and David Letterman (Netflix)

The inaugural Netflix Is a Joke Fest has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.

The comedy festival was set to run April 27th through May 3rd. Netflix had assembled an absolutely stacked lineup, including Sarah Silverman, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, and our 2019 Comedian of the Year Jenny Slate. Now, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Netflix Is a Joke has been pushed back indefinitely.



In a statement, the streaming giant said it would work to reschedule as soon as possible, although it’s not clear how much of the original lineup can be retained.

“Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27. We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Ticket holders can find more information at the Netflix Is a Joke website. At this time, the company hasn’t said if they’ll be offering refunds.

This continues a brutal run of live shows impacted by the novel coronavirus. Just today, Punk Rock Bowling was pushed back to the fall, Monster Magnet rescheduled dates, and The Rolling Stones postponed the entire “No Filter” tour.

