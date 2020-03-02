Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jeff Mangum and Bernie Sanders, photo via Getty

Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum has made a rare public statement to express his support for Bernie Sanders.

“hello my friends! just writing to ask you to please vote for bernie,” Mangum said in a brief note shared by his wife, Astra Taylor, on Twitter.



Last fall, Mangum popped up at New York City’s Global Climate Strike. He was seen holding a sign reading, “Climate Denial is Death”. Otherwise, Mangum has kept a relatively low profile since Neutral Milk Hotel wrapped their reunion tour in 2015.

Mangum joins a long list of indie rockers to have endorsed Sanders. In recent weeks, The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Miike Snow, Lykke Li, and even newly minted US citizen Neil Young have all shown their support for the Democratic presidential candidate. So has Public Enemy’s Chuck D, though his participation in a Sanders campaign rally led to Flavor Flav’s firing from the group.