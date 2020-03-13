The Flaming Lips (photo by Heather Kaplan), Big Freedia, and Four Tet (photo by Ellie Pritts)

Every Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up some of the week’s noteworthy new album releases into one nifty post. Today, March 13th, brings fresh jams from the likes of Moby, Deap Lips (The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally), Four Tet, Ultraísta, Big Freedia, Grouplove, Code Orange, The Districts, and Peter Bjorn & John.

Moby – All Visible Objects

Moby said he was “going away for awhile” last summer following some controversial rewriting of his history with Natalie Portman. Less than 12 months later, the avowed vegan for life and animal rights activist is back with a new album called All Visible Objects.

The 11-track record features a number of contributing vocalists, with singer Apollo Jane guesting on four songs, including a duet with Moby called “One Last Time”. Jamaican dub artist Linton Kwesi Johnson appears on “Refuge”, while Moby’s frequent collaborator Mindy Jones sings on a cover of Roxy Music’s “My Only Love”. There is also “Power is Taken”, featuring Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro and Boogie.

Deap Lips (The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally) – Deap Lips

Psych rockers The Flaming Lips and garage rock duo Deap Vally have released their debut album as Deap Vally. The self-titled project, due out through Cooking Vinyl, features 10 songs, including titles such as “Shit Talkin'”, “One Thousand Sisters with Aluminum Foil Calculators”, and “Love is a Mind Control”.

Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans

Four Tet is back with a new album, Sixteen Oceans.

The record comes three years after Kieran Hebden’s New Energy and also follows his 2019 live collection Live at Funkhaus Berlin. Early singles for the LP include “Teenage Birdsong” and “Baby” featuring Ellie Goulding.

Ultraísta – Sister

Ultraísta have returned today with Sister, their first new album in eight (!) years. Out through Partisan, the follow-up to their self-titled debut sees the indie rock supergroup — that’s multi-instrumentalist-producer Nigel Godrich (Radiohead), drummer-producer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms for Peace), and vocalist-producer Laura Bettinson (FEMME) — convening once more.

“All three of us have so many transferable skills, and Ultraísta is an opportunity to do something outside what we’d normally be doing,” said Godrich in a press release. “It’s all of us wearing different hats. For me, when I’m working with another creative force, my point of entry into the music is completely different. With this project it can take a lot longer because we’re able to be more self-indulgent. It’s a control freak’s dream!”

Big Freedia – Louder EP

Big Freedia has let loose her new Louder EP. The effort consists of five fresh songs from the Queen of Bounce, including her Kesha collaboration “Chasing Rainbows”.

“‘Chasing Rainbows’ is a love anthem,” Big Freedia said of the single. “It’s about how love will always conquer fear and hate. I’ve always been about celebrating who you are— no matter what anyone tries to tell you — and this song is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles they face.”

Grouplove – Healer

Healer is the new album from pop rock veterans Grouplove. The follow-up to 2016’s Big Mess marks their fourth overall. Early previews of the LP include “Deleter” and this month’s “Youth”.

Code Orange – Underneath

Hardcore punks Code Orange have unleashed one of the most anticipated metal albums of 2020, Underneath. The collection marks their fourth to date and follows their Grammy-nominated Forever from 2017.

The record, which boasts singles like “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole” and the title track, was produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip. Chris Vrenna provided additional programming, and Yip and Code Orange’s own Eric “Shade” Balderose mixed the LP.

The Districts – You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere

The Districts are back with a new full-length titled You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere. Due out through Fat Possum, it follows Popular Manipulations from 2017.

According to a press release, today’s album almost didn’t happen. Following lengthy stints on the road supporting Popular Manipulations, the group found itself fried, both personally and professionally. Frontman Rob Grote decided to hole up in his bedroom and work on new material with no expectations or limitations. What resulted were 32 songs that “didn’t sound like ‘The Districts’.” After receiving positive feedback from the rest of the band, those tracks were eventually whittled down to the 11 that make up You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.

Peter Bjorn & John – Endless Dream

This year marks Peter Bjorn and John’s 20th anniversary, and they’re celebrating with a new record called Endless Dream. The Swedish trio’s ninth full-length overall is out today through label INGRID.

Endless Dream follows 2018’s Darker Days, which marked their first LP in three years. The gap between the two albums is the shortest in PB&J’s career, a sign that the group was truly “in a good place,” as Peter Morén put it in a press release. He also described the new effort as “the light to the darkness – the day to the night” in relation to the previous one, while John Eriksson expounded, “This time the tone is bright. It’s about people trying to find colors in this dark world.”

The album was initially teased with “Rusty Nail” and the Consequence of Sound-premiered “Idiosyncrasy”.

