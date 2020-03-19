What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. April 2020 brings with it a number of notable additions, particularly the inclusion of The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises. Cool.

Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for the hilarious new comedy Brews Brothers, WWE’s The Big Show Show, the hip-hop docuseries LA Originals, and, naturally, the third season of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon.



Those looking for more serious dramas will find plenty in Taxi Driver, Molly’s Game, Road to Perdition, and The Social Network, in addition to some relaxed comedies in 40 Days and 40 Nights, Can’t Hardly Wait, and The Hangover.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some chips and dip. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to our guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu in April and all that’s coming to Disney Plus.

What’s Coming

April TBA

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: New Episodes *Netflix Documentary

The Circle Game (The Circle France) *Netflix Original

The King: Eternal Monarch *Netflix Original

Available April 1st

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet *Netflix Comedy Special

How to Fix a Drug Scandal *Netflix Documentary

The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show *Netflix Comedy Special

Nailed It!: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 *Netflix Original

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling



Available April 2nd

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll



Available April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem *Netflix Film

Money Heist: Season 4 (AKA La Casa de Papel) *Netflix Original

Money Heist: The Phenomenon *Netflix Film

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy *Netflix Family

StarBeam *Netflix Family



Available April 4th

Angel Has Fallen



Available April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer



Available April 6th

The Big Show Show *Netflix Family



Available April 7th

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 *Netflix Original



Available April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 *Netflix Anime



Available April 10th

Brews Brothers: Season 1 *Netflix Original

LA Originals *Netflix Documentary

La vie soclaire *Netflix Film

Love Wedding Repeat *Netflix Film

The Main Event *Netflix Film

Tigertail *Netflix Film



Available April 14th

The Innocence Files *Netflix Documentary

Outer Banks *Netflix Original



Available April 16th

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Fauda: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos *Netflix Comedy Special

Jem and the Holograms



Available April 17th

Betonrausch *Netflix Film

#blackAF *Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2*Netflix Family

Legado en los huesos *Netflix Film

Sergio *Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle *Netflix Original



Available April 18th

The Green Hornet



Available April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis *Netflix Original

The Midnight Gospel *Netflix Original

The Vatican Tapes



Available April 21st

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz *Netflix Comedy Special



Available April 22nd

Absurd Planet *Netflix Original

Circus of Books *Netflix Documentary

El silencio del pantano *Netflix Film

The Plagues of Breslau *Netflix Film

The Willoughbys *Netflix Film

Win the Wilderness *Netflix Original



Available April 23rd

The House of Flowers: Season 3 *Netflix Original



Available April 24th

After Life: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Extraction *Netflix Film

Hello Ninja: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill *Netflix Comedy Special



Available April 25th

The Artist

Django Unchained



Available April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 *Netflix Original



Available April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever *Netflix Original



Available April 29th

A Secret Love *Netflix Documentary

Extracurricular *Netflix Original

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntonia Brown Story *Netflix Documentary

Nadiya’s Time to Eat *Netflix Original

Summertime *Netflix Original



Available April 30th

Dangerous Lies *Netflix Film

Drifting Dragons *Netflix Anime

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut *Netflix Original

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) *Netflix Film

The Victim’s Game *Netflix Film

What’s Leaving



Leaving April 4th

American Odyssey: Season 1



Leaving April 8th

Movie 43



Leaving April 15th

21 & Over



Leaving April 16th

Lost Girl: Season 1-5



Leaving April 17th

Big Fat Liar



Leaving April 19th

The Longest Yard



Leaving April 24th

The Ugly Truth



Leaving April 29th

National Treasure



Leaving April 30th

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

Goodfellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit