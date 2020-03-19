What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. April 2020 brings with it a number of notable additions, particularly the inclusion of The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises. Cool.
Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for the hilarious new comedy Brews Brothers, WWE’s The Big Show Show, the hip-hop docuseries LA Originals, and, naturally, the third season of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon.
Those looking for more serious dramas will find plenty in Taxi Driver, Molly’s Game, Road to Perdition, and The Social Network, in addition to some relaxed comedies in 40 Days and 40 Nights, Can’t Hardly Wait, and The Hangover.
To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to our guides outlining everything that's hitting Hulu in April and all that's coming to Disney Plus.
What’s Coming
April TBA
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: New Episodes *Netflix Documentary
The Circle Game (The Circle France) *Netflix Original
The King: Eternal Monarch *Netflix Original
Available April 1st
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet *Netflix Comedy Special
How to Fix a Drug Scandal *Netflix Documentary
The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show *Netflix Comedy Special
Nailed It!: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 *Netflix Original
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Available April 2nd
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Available April 3rd
Coffee & Kareem *Netflix Film
Money Heist: Season 4 (AKA La Casa de Papel) *Netflix Original
Money Heist: The Phenomenon *Netflix Film
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy *Netflix Family
StarBeam *Netflix Family
Available April 4th
Angel Has Fallen
Available April 5th
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available April 6th
The Big Show Show *Netflix Family
Available April 7th
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 *Netflix Original
Available April 9th
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 *Netflix Anime
Available April 10th
Brews Brothers: Season 1 *Netflix Original
LA Originals *Netflix Documentary
La vie soclaire *Netflix Film
Love Wedding Repeat *Netflix Film
The Main Event *Netflix Film
Tigertail *Netflix Film
Available April 14th
The Innocence Files *Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks *Netflix Original
Available April 16th
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Fauda: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos *Netflix Comedy Special
Jem and the Holograms
Available April 17th
Betonrausch *Netflix Film
#blackAF *Netflix Original
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2*Netflix Family
Legado en los huesos *Netflix Film
Sergio *Netflix Film
Too Hot to Handle *Netflix Original
Available April 18th
The Green Hornet
Available April 20th
Cooked with Cannabis *Netflix Original
The Midnight Gospel *Netflix Original
The Vatican Tapes
Available April 21st
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz *Netflix Comedy Special
Available April 22nd
Absurd Planet *Netflix Original
Circus of Books *Netflix Documentary
El silencio del pantano *Netflix Film
The Plagues of Breslau *Netflix Film
The Willoughbys *Netflix Film
Win the Wilderness *Netflix Original
Available April 23rd
The House of Flowers: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Available April 24th
After Life: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Extraction *Netflix Film
Hello Ninja: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill *Netflix Comedy Special
Available April 25th
The Artist
Django Unchained
Available April 26th
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Available April 27th
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever *Netflix Original
Available April 29th
A Secret Love *Netflix Documentary
Extracurricular *Netflix Original
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntonia Brown Story *Netflix Documentary
Nadiya’s Time to Eat *Netflix Original
Summertime *Netflix Original
Available April 30th
Dangerous Lies *Netflix Film
Drifting Dragons *Netflix Anime
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut *Netflix Original
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) *Netflix Film
The Victim’s Game *Netflix Film
What’s Leaving
Leaving April 4th
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving April 8th
Movie 43
Leaving April 15th
21 & Over
Leaving April 16th
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving April 17th
Big Fat Liar
Leaving April 19th
The Longest Yard
Leaving April 24th
The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29th
National Treasure
Leaving April 30th
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
Goodfellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit