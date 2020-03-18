New Orleans Jazz Fest 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest has been postponed until the fall due concerns over the coronavirus.

This year’s festival was originally set to take place April 23rd to May 3rd with a massive lineup led by The Who, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Erykah Badu.



“At the direction of the City of New Orleans authorities, in response to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell will not occur this April and May, as scheduled,” festival organizers said in a statement.

“The health and safety of the community, our musicians, Festival fans, participants, sponsors, and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Jazz Fest did not specific new dates, nor did it reveal how many of the original acts are expected to play the rescheduled event.

Of course, Jazz Fest is just one of several high-profile event impacted the coronavirus. Coachella was also pushed to the fall, while SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled outright. Click here to see a full list of the canceled or impacted events.