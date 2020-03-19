Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Postpone European and UK Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Nick Cave, photo by Ben Kaye

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have postponed their entire European and UK tour.

Coming in support of last year’s stellar Ghosteen, the expansive trek was originally marked to begin April 22nd and last through June 17th. Cave & co. were supposed to visit such European cities as Lisbon, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Madrid, Vienna, Rome, Paris, and Budapest. In the UK, where they were due to play alongside Courtney Barnett, their scrapped dates include Leeds, London, and Glasgow.



“While hugely disappointing, this feels the best course of action to keep you all as safe as possible,” the band noted in a statement. “We are working hard to finalise when the rescheduled shows will take place, and will share detailed information with you as soon as we have it. All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Additionally, the Copenhagen art exhibit dedicated to Cave, “Stranger Than Kindness”, has also been postponed.

As of now, Cave and the Bad Seeds are expected to return to the road in September, just in time for their North American fall tour with Weyes Blood. Tickets for those concerts are still available and you can grab yours here.

This tour is one of hundreds to be affected by COVID-19, which has so far claimed over 9,000 lives worldwide. In just the last few weeks, the collapse of the live music industry has resulted in postponed tours from the Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Elton John, and Thom Yorke. Meanwhile, festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and SXSW have all had to drastically alter their plans. For a full list of the affected tours and live events, head here.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena #

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro #

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

05/14 – London, UK @ The O2 #

05/15 – London, UK @ The O2 #

05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena

06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna

06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena

06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

* = w/ Weyes Blood

# = w/ Courtney Barnett