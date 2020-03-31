Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Nickelodeon to Broadcast NFL Postseason Games in 2020

The broadcast will be separately produced and tailored to a younger audience,

by
on March 31, 2020, 3:11pm
0 comments
Spongebob football

If and when professional sports ever do return, the NFL is making moves to reach a younger demographic. According to The Hollywood Reporter,  the league has inked a new deal with CBS to broadcast postseason football games on Nickelodeon for the 2020 season.

The Nickelodeon broadcast will be separately produced and tailored to a younger audience, THR adds.

The deal is part of a larger streaming partnership between the NFL, CBS, and NBC to account for the league’s newly expanded 14-game postseason format. CBS and NBC will broadcast the additional games in addition to streaming them on their respective streaming platforms: CBS All Access and NBC’s forthcoming Peacock.

Editors' Picks

Previous Story
Fender Unveils Tom Morello Signature “Soul Power” Stratocaster Guitar
Next Story
Foo Fighters Reschedule 25th Anniversary “Van Tour” For Later in 2020 [Updated]
No comments