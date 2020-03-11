Nicolas Jaar Announces New Album Cenizas, Shares “Sunder”: Stream

It’s not even spring and yet Nicolas Jaar is prepping to drop his second album of the year. The forthcoming effort is called Cenizas and due to arrive March 27th via Other People.
Cenizas, which is Spanish for “ashes”, will be released under the Chilean-American artist’s own birth name. It follows last month’s 2017-2019, a full-length officially put out via Jaar’s Against All Logic moniker.
This new album collects 13 songs, including titles like “Vanish”, “Agosto”, “Rubble”, and “Faith Made of Silk”. There’s also “Sunder”, the three-minute lead single that’s streaming below.
Pre-orders for Cenizas have begun. Outside of his solo work, Jaar contributed to The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy and co-produced FKA twigs’ Magdalene. The electronic music producer notably made up one half of Darkside with Dave Harrington, until that group called it quits in 2014.
Cenizas Tracklist:
01. Vanish
02. Menysid
03. Cenizas
04. Agosto
05. Gocce
06. Mud
07. Vacíar
08. Sunder
09. Hello, Chain
10. Rubble
11. Garden
12. Xerox
13. Faith Made of Silk