Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Nicolas Jaar Announces New Album Cenizas, Shares “Sunder”: Stream

The producer's second full-length of 2020

by
on March 11, 2020, 10:59am
0 comments
nicolas jaar new album cenizas announce release date
Nicolas Jaar, photo by S. Hyuj/Somnath Bhatt

It’s not even spring and yet Nicolas Jaar is prepping to drop his second album of the year. The forthcoming effort is called Cenizas and due to arrive March 27th via Other People.

Cenizas, which is Spanish for “ashes”, will be released under the Chilean-American artist’s own birth name. It follows last month’s 2017-2019, a full-length officially put out via Jaar’s Against All Logic moniker.

This new album collects 13 songs, including titles like “Vanish”, “Agosto”, “Rubble”, and “Faith Made of Silk”. There’s also “Sunder”, the three-minute lead single that’s streaming below.

Editors' Picks

Pre-orders for Cenizas have begun. Outside of his solo work, Jaar contributed to The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy and co-produced FKA twigs’ MagdaleneThe electronic music producer notably made up one half of Darkside with Dave Harrington, until that group called it quits in 2014.

Cenizas Tracklist:
01. Vanish
02. Menysid
03. Cenizas
04. Agosto
05. Gocce
06. Mud
07. Vacíar
08. Sunder
09. Hello, Chain
10. Rubble
11. Garden
12. Xerox
13. Faith Made of Silk

Previous Story
U.S. Girls on Voice Conductors and Classic Girl Groups
Next Story
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
No comments