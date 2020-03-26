Nine Inch Nails Release Surprise New Albums Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts: Stream

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Surprise! Trent Reznor has unveiled two new Nine Inch Nails albums for your self-quarantine listening pleasure. Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts consist of 23 new instrumental tracks. “Two different records for two different mindsets,” reads a description on NIN’s website. “Download now for free. Stay safe!”

In a more expansive note penned by Reznor, the NIN mastermind said he and Atticus Ross “decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”



“Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad,” Renor explained. Of the two records, Reznor described Ghosts V: Together as “for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.”

Download the two albums here, or listen below via a YouTube playlist stream. They’ll be made available on streaming services later this evening.

Ghosts V and Ghosts VI are a continuation of Nine Inch Nails’ Ghosts series. The previous four installments were packaged together as a four-disc album released in 2008.

Prior to our ongoing global pandemic, Reznor was making plans to record a new album and tour with Nine Inch Nails later this year. The band is also set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read Reznor’s full message below.

As the news seems to turn even more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair — often changing minute to minute. Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, the situation has really made us appreciation the power and need for connection.

Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.

Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.”

It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass.

We look forward to seeing you again soon.

Be smart and safe and take care of each other’

With love,

Trent & Atticus

Ghosts V: Together Tracklist:

01. Letting Go While Holding On

02. Together

03. Out in the Open

04. With Faith

05. Apart

06. Your Though

07. Hope We Can Again

08. Still Right Here

Ghosts VI: Locusts Tracklist:

01. The Cursed Clock

02. Around Every Corner

03. The Worriment Waltz

04. Run Like Hell

05. When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me)

06. Another Crashed Song

07. Temp Fix

08. Trust Fades

09. A Really Bad Night

10. Your New Normal

11. Just Breathe

12. Right Behind You

13. Turn This Off Please

14. So Tired

15. Almost Dawn