Quantum of Solace Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

She's also known for her roles in Oblivion and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

on March 16, 2020, 9:40am
Olga Kurylenko in Oblivion
Actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Ukrainian actress is best known for her roles in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, the 2013 Tom Cruise sci-fi flick Oblivion, and Terry Gilliam’s 2018 movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

In an Instagram post, Kurylenko said she has felt ill for “almost a week now,” adding that the she’s experiencing a fever and fatigue. “Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” Kurylenko wrote.

As of Monday morning, over 3,800 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, with 73 individuals having died as a result of the illness. Grainge joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge as prominent entertainment figures to have contracted the virus.

