Orville Peck Remembers Kenny Rogers with “Islands in the Stream” Cover: Watch

Orville Peck covering Kenny Rogers

Like so many artists affected by COVID-19, Orvile Peck livestreamed an intimate performance from his home on Monday. In celebration of the one-year anniversary of debut album Pony, the masked songwriter played a handful of its singles. However, he also saved a special moment for one of his country music heroes.

About a third of the way through the 70-minute set, Peck rolled out a cover of “Islands in the Stream”, Kenny Rogers’ famed 1983 duet with Dolly Parton. “I wanted to do a Kenny song, and this is one of my all-time favorites,” Peck said during his broadcast.



Elsewhere during the livestream, Peck announced a new single, “Summertime”, due to come out April 1st.

Watch the full set below (scroll to 25:00 for the cover). Purchase tickets to Peck’s upcoming concerts here.

Rogers passed away over the weekend at the age of 81. Parton mourned her beloved friend and colleague in a tearful video earlier this week.