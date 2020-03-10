Ozzy Osbourne, courtesy of SRO PR

Ozzy Osbourne has offered up the music video for the title track to his new album, Ordinary Man, which recently tied for the highest charting LP of his career.

The retrospective clip sees Ozzy literally watching a screen and reacting to a timeline of his eccentric life. Osbourne grows emotional while glimpsing the ups — his time fronting Black Sabbath, his solo-career success, his family life — and the downs, such as his battle with addiction and the loss of guitarist Randy Rhoads.



While Elton John contributes guest vocals to the song, he does not appear in the video for “Ordinary Man”. Instead, the video serves as a passionate and transparent portrayal of Ozzy’s life.

The album cycle for Ordinary Man has been a roller-coaster ride for Osbourne, who credits the recording sessions as a means of physical and mental recovery after being bedridden last year.

Although Osbourne canceled his 2020 North American tour to seek treatments for Parkinson’s disease, the singer is adamant about returning to the stage when he’s able. In the meantime, he hopes to begin working on the follow-up to Ordinary Man as soon as this month.

Watch the video for “Ordinary Man” below.