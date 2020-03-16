Paradise Lost Announce New Album Obsidian, Tease Snippet of New Music

Paradise Lost, via Nuclear Blast

Veteran UK gothic metallers Paradise Lost have announced that they’ll release their 16th album, Obsidian, this spring. Along with unveiling the album artwork and tracklist, the band has teased a short snippet of the track “Darker Thoughts”.

The album arrives May 15th via Nuclear Blast Records, and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Medusa. In a statement, Paradise Lost singer Nick Holmes called the new LP “one of the most eclectic albums we have done in some time,” adding, “We have miserable songs, sad songs, slow songs and faster songs. Did I mention miserable?”



Furthermore, Nuclear Blast offers this description of the album in a press release:

“The sixteenth Paradise Lost studio album, Obsidian, eschews its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favor of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener ‘Darker Thoughts‘ through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer ‘Ravenghast‘, Obsidian reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ‘80s gothic rock: in particular, newly-minted Paradise Lost anthems‚ ‘Ghosts‘ is a guaranteed dancefloor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.”

Check out the very brief snippet of the opening track “Darker Thoughts” below, along with the album artwork and tracklist. Pre-save Obsidian at this location.

Obsidian Artwork:

Obsidian Tracklist

01. Darker Thoughts

02. Fall From Grace

03. Ghosts

04. The Devil Embraced

05. Forsaken

06. Serenity

07. Ending Days

08. Hope Dies Young

09. Ravenghast