Rihanna

Rihanna does a lot these days, from building a makeup empire to donating millions to coronavirus relief efforts, but releasing new music hasn’t been at the top of her to-do list. Today, however, Rihanna links up with PartyNextDoor for a new collaboration called “Believe It”, and it might just be what gets us through the weekend.

At Midnight on Friday, the Canadian rapper and OVO signee PartyNextDoor released his new album, Partymobile. It follows his 2017 EP Seven Days and spans a total of 15 songs. The track gaining the most attention by far, though, is his collaboration with none other than Rihanna herself.



As it turns out, “Believe It” is as much a hype track for PartyNextDoor’s upcoming album as it is a source of refuge for Rihanna fans starving for new music. The Barbados Ambassador shines bright like a diamond here thanks to her usual glossy vocals. Stream it below.

When she’s not day drinking with Seth Meyers or starring in Donald Glover films, Rihanna is presumably busy juggling potential titles for her new reggae album. The as-yet-unnamed project will be her ninth record to date, following the underrated 2015 album Anti, and will see her doing whatever she pleases. After all, Rihanna’s anything but a sellout.

While waiting for Rihanna to announce one of the most anticipated albums of 2020, revisit her visual autobiography, which has enough behind-the-scenes photos to tide you over until whenever that may be.