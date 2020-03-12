Peach Pit Announce New Album You and Your Friends, Share “Black Licorice”: Stream

Peach Pit, photo by Lester Lyons-Hookham (via Facebook)

Vancouver indie outfit Peach Pit quit their jobs after releasing their 2017 debut album, Being So Normal, determined to give their music career a real shot. It proved a risk worth taking. After extensive touring in the US and Canada, they landed a few festival spots, placed on the Billboard charts, and nabbed a major label deal. Now, the quartet is set to release their sophomore full-length, You and Your Friends, on April 3rd via Columbia Records.

The 12-track effort is all about the band’s friendships, as lead vocalist/guitarist Neil Smith explained in a statement:



“You and Your Friends is a collection of songs about me, people that the band and I care about, and some of the old friends we’ve had over the years. All the songs are written from true stories, some have been exaggerated more than others. We can’t wait to finally let go of it and start playing these songs for you out on the road!”

Some of those stories include the previously shared singles “Shampoo Bottles” and “Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)”. Today, Peach Pit have unveiled another one in the form of “Black Licorice”. The track showcases Smith’s subdued-yet-catchy timbre, moving over a thicket of soft rock texture. It comes accompanied by a Lester Lyons-Hookham-directed video that finds the band performing the song as they run down the street in matching Evel Knievel outfits.

Check out Peach Pit’s “Black Licorice” video ahead. The full You and Your Friends artwork and tracklist follow, along with an album trailer. Pre-orders are available now.

Following the LP’s release, Peach Pit have a long tour kicking off April 23rd up in Calgary. After shows in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon, the tour dips down into the States, with stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more. Things wrap up July 11th with two gigs in the band’s hometown of Vancouver. Find the full itinerary below, and get tickets to nearby concerts here.

Tour Dates:

04/23 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

04/24 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

04/26 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub

04/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

05/01 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/02 – Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/12 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

05/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/21 – Glasgow, UK @ BAAD

05/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Bongo Club

05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Bruenell Social Club

05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/27 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

05/29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (The AB Club)

05/30 – Cologne, DE @Yuca Club

05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ HÄKKEN

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

06/04 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

06/06 – Zurich, CH @ Exil

06/07 – Milan, IT @ Arci Ohibò

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol

06/10 – Seville, ES @ Sala X

06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/24 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Early Show)

07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Late Show)

You and Your Friends Artwork:

You and Your Friends Tracklist:

01. Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)

02. Black Licorice

03. Figure 8

04. Puppy Grin

05. Brian’s Movie

06. Camilla, I’m at Home

07. Second Life with Emily

08. Live at the Swamp

09. Shampoo Bottles

10. Thursday

11. Your Teeth

12. You and Your Friends