Peach Pit Announce New Album You and Your Friends, Share “Black Licorice”: Stream

Vancouver indie outfit Peach Pit quit their jobs after releasing their 2017 debut album, Being So Normal, determined to give their music career a real shot. It proved a risk worth taking. After extensive touring in the US and Canada, they landed a few festival spots, placed on the Billboard charts, and nabbed a major label deal. Now, the quartet is set to release their sophomore full-length, You and Your Friends, on April 3rd via Columbia Records.
The 12-track effort is all about the band’s friendships, as lead vocalist/guitarist Neil Smith explained in a statement:
“You and Your Friends is a collection of songs about me, people that the band and I care about, and some of the old friends we’ve had over the years. All the songs are written from true stories, some have been exaggerated more than others. We can’t wait to finally let go of it and start playing these songs for you out on the road!”
Some of those stories include the previously shared singles “Shampoo Bottles” and “Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)”. Today, Peach Pit have unveiled another one in the form of “Black Licorice”. The track showcases Smith’s subdued-yet-catchy timbre, moving over a thicket of soft rock texture. It comes accompanied by a Lester Lyons-Hookham-directed video that finds the band performing the song as they run down the street in matching Evel Knievel outfits.
Check out Peach Pit’s “Black Licorice” video ahead. The full You and Your Friends artwork and tracklist follow, along with an album trailer. Pre-orders are available now.
Following the LP’s release, Peach Pit have a long tour kicking off April 23rd up in Calgary. After shows in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon, the tour dips down into the States, with stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more. Things wrap up July 11th with two gigs in the band’s hometown of Vancouver. Find the full itinerary below, and get tickets to nearby concerts here.
Tour Dates:
04/23 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
04/24 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
04/26 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub
04/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
04/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge
05/01 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/02 – Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/09 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
05/12 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza
05/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/21 – Glasgow, UK @ BAAD
05/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Bongo Club
05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Bruenell Social Club
05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
05/27 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
05/29 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (The AB Club)
05/30 – Cologne, DE @Yuca Club
05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ HÄKKEN
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
06/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
06/04 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
06/06 – Zurich, CH @ Exil
06/07 – Milan, IT @ Arci Ohibò
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol
06/10 – Seville, ES @ Sala X
06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
06/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/24 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Early Show)
07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Late Show)
You and Your Friends Artwork:
You and Your Friends Tracklist:
01. Feelin’ Low (F*ckboy Blues)
02. Black Licorice
03. Figure 8
04. Puppy Grin
05. Brian’s Movie
06. Camilla, I’m at Home
07. Second Life with Emily
08. Live at the Swamp
09. Shampoo Bottles
10. Thursday
11. Your Teeth
12. You and Your Friends