Pearl Jam's Greatest Hits





On Friday, March 27th, Pearl Jam return with their first studio album in seven years, Gigaton. In anticipation, we’ve put together one hell of a Greatest Hits playlist on Consequence of Sound Radio via TuneIn.

Every week, Greatest Hits connects listeners to a 12-song playlist tied to a topical pop cultural event. Today, Tuesday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT, the series is heading to Seattle, WA to revisit the entire history of Eddie Vedder and the gang.

From Green River to Temple of the Dog, Mad Season to RNDM, you’ll hear the origins, benefit jams, side projects, and solo endeavors that all fall under the Pearl Jam umbrella. We even sprinkled in a couple of surprises. So, grab some flannel, tear those jeans, and rock out with CoS Radio.

If today doesn’t work, catch rebroadcasts throughout the week. The complete Greatest Hits schedule is below. For more Pearl Jam content, we’re also running an Inspired By playlist and Relevant Content is hosting an entire legacy panel. Check out Consequence of Sound Radio’s complete weekly programming for dates and times..

Listen to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, available on the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from the CoS website by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or by using the embedded player above.

Pearl Jam Greatest Hits Schedule:

Tuesday, March 24th — 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Wednesday, March 25th — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 27th — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 29th — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT