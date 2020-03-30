Phoebe Bridgers Covers Conor Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)”: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers, via Instagram

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Conor Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)”. She tackled the song from her Better Oblivion Community Center collaborator to raise money for employees of The Bootleg, a Los Angeles music venue that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgers unleashed her take on “Mamah Borthwick” on Instagram, along with a note explaining why she chose an Oberst song to help #CoverTheBootleg. “Here’s me singing a Conor song because I met him there,” she wrote. “It’s a special place.” Instead of Oberst’s more conversational delivery, Bridgers’ ethereal voice lends a spooky atmosphere to the song, locating grandeur in a few notes of forlorn melody.



You can support The Bootleg at its GoFundMe page, with all proceeds to be dispersed evenly among the staff. Check out Phoebe Bridger’s cover of “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)” below.

Last month, Bridgers dropped “Garden Song”, the first single from her upcoming sophomore solo album. Along with her fellow members in boygenius, Bridgers also recently joined Hayley Williams on her new song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”. While her tour schedule has been impacted by the same coronavirus that shuttered The Bootleg, Bridgers still has plenty of dates on the calendar. Tickets can be found here.